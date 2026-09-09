Delhi LG, CM review air pollution measures ahead of winter; direct DMRC to curb construction dust

NEW DELHI: Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reviewed the status and progress of air pollution mitigation measures being undertaken in the city, especially in the context of the forthcoming winter season.

The discussions focused mainly around measures being undertaken and the plan of action further with regard to mitigation of air pollution caused by dust from roads and C&D waste, vehicular emission, industrial emission and open burning. In addition to this, the hot-spot action plan to comprehensively deal with air pollution in a 3X3 km area around identified 47 hot-spots was also discussed.

In relation to pollution caused by road dust, the dust generated at metro construction sites was flagged as a major concern, by the Chief Minister.

It was informed that bitumen-based road redevelopment works had faced delays on account of the situation in West Asia, which had led to non-availability or limited availability of bitumen. However, with the situation now normalising, the bitumen-based road repair work across the capital has been expedited and the same, along with cement concrete roads, was expected to be completed at the earliest.

The LG and Chief Minister issued directions to the DMRC to immediately take remedial measures at their construction sites and ensure that dust generated from such sites is minimised at the earliest.

They also directed that road-owning agencies prioritise stretches where citizens are actually facing dust problems, with mechanised sweeping, sprinkling, pothole repair and road restoration monitored daily as per the pothole repair SOP.

With regard to pollution caused by vehicular emissions at the identified 62 traffic choke points, the traffic police were directed to undertake a fresh assessment of such points across the city and inform the concerned agencies-PWD, MCD or DDA etc. to take remedial measures as soon as possible.