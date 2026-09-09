One worker killed, four injured after oxygen cylinder explodes at godown in Delhi's Okhla

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old worker was killed, and four others were injured after a commercial oxygen cylinder exploded while being unloaded from a vehicle at a godown in Okhla Phase-I on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, information was received on Wednesday at 10.43 am at the Okhla Industrial Area police station regarding a blast in an oxygen cylinder in Okhla Phase-I.

Police immediately reached the spot and found a truck which had brought commercial oxygen cylinders to the premises from Ghaziabad.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the premises is being used as a godown by a firm operating under the name SM Traders. The workers — Umesh, Mohit, and Pankaj were engaged in loading/unloading of commercial oxygen cylinders at the premises.

As per the preliminary statement of the manager of SM Traders, the vehicle carrying oxygen cylinders had arrived at the premises in the morning, as per routine. The process of unloading the cylinders and shifting them inside the godown was underway. During unloading, one oxygen cylinder fell from the vehicle on the road, following which an immediate explosion occurred. As per the preliminary inquiry, only one cylinder exploded, a senior police officer said.

The exact technical cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and will be established after detailed examination of the scene, cylinder, vehicle and other relevant material by the concerned technical/forensic agencies, the officer said.