Star Gazing For a Reason

For a generation that grew up questioning traditional beliefs, astrology seems to have an unlikely relevance. From horoscope apps and AI-powered readings to online astrologer consultations, the practice is increasingly finding space on young people's smartphones.
For fashion designer Prashansa Singh of Noida, the attraction was not about knowing exactly what the future held, but about making it feel a little less unpredictable. She began using astrology apps last year, hoping they would offer some clarity about what lay ahead. While the predictions did not always give her the certainty she was looking for, they offered a way to think about the possibilities ahead.
The contradiction perhaps captures the changing relationship young people have with astrology.
It is no longer necessarily about unquestioning belief. For some, it is curiosity; for others, reassurance, validation or simply a way of making sense of uncertainty.
A private consultation
For Himanshu, a second-year Hindi Literature student at Ambedkar University Delhi, the first encounter with an astrology app came during a particularly difficult period. Feeling alone and unsure about what to do, he turned to AstroTalk. His question was straightforward: why was he facing so many problems in life?
The response left little impression. “The answer was very general,” he says, recalling that different astrologers gave him similar responses. He paid R50 for a 10-minute consultation but did not continue despite being offered further paid conversations.
What did appeal to him was the privacy of the platform. Having grown up seeing astrology discussed at home, he says apps offer a way to seek answers without having to tell anyone. “I don't have to tell anyone. There is no anxiety either,” he says.
Seeking an answer
For Samarth Agrawal, a professional astrologer, relationships are among the most common concerns of the 20-25 age group who consult him. The appeal, he believes, lies in the promise of an answer to something that cannot otherwise be forecast. “Astrology gives you a hope that, okay, this is already planned,” he says. That sense of certainty can provide relief when young people are navigating relationships, careers and finances.
Astrology, in this sense, does not simply predict the future; it offers validation for decisions they are already considering. “An astrologer gives you the validation,” Agrawal says.
From belief to curiosity
Not everyone approaching these platforms considers themselves a complete believer. Rhythm Panchal, an MBA student, uses both computer-based and mobile astrology software, roughly twice a day, primarily to read charts and answer questions from others about relationships, finances and careers.
Yet even Panchal draws a line between belief and certainty. “There’s no point buying into it 100% because we have free will,” he says.
For Himanshu Poswal, who runs digital media ventures such as CSEWhy and Aspirant Adda, the scepticism is stronger. He has used several astrology apps as part of his product research but says he does not trust their predictions. “It's very hard to trust the person on the other side,” he says, describing some platforms as spaces for conversation and affirmation rather than astrology itself.
He also points to the minute-based payment model used by some platforms, where conversations can encourage users to continue spending. “The moment the minute is about to get over, the astrologer is trained to nudge you for new questions,” he says.
The social media push
The journey to astrology apps often begins with a social-media feed. Himanshu, the Ambedkar University student, discovered them through social media and believes advertisements have played a major role in their popularity. He continues to receive notifications from the apps, despite eventually blocking them.
Podcasts, YouTube videos, Instagram content and short-form videos have also brought astrology into mainstream digital culture, making something that was once private or even embarrassing easier to encounter casually.
An uncertain generation
For Pallavi, a Delhi-based sociology graduate, the renewed interest in astrology is part of a larger social phenomenon rather than simply a revival of an old practice. “Right now, all of that is extremely uncertain,” she says, pointing to young people's struggles to decide what to study, where to work and what kind of future to build. Astrology, she believes, can offer an anchor amid those uncertainties.
She connects this to the sociological idea of a “risk society”, where people become increasingly preoccupied with managing uncertainties produced by modern life. Young people, she says, may turn to astrology as another resource to understand what lies ahead.
She has also noticed a shift in how astrology is consumed. Rather than simply reading newspaper horoscopes, young people are learning about birth charts, rising signs and houses, and using astrology to understand themselves and even larger social events.
Alternative answers
Pallavi also draws a distinction between traditional and alternative belief systems. Traditional astrology may involve kundalis and local astrologers, while the newer landscape includes Western astrology, tarot, crystals and manifestation.
“I do certainly think that there is a revival of alternative systems,” she says, arguing that modern astrology fits into this wider search for alternatives to established systems. The reluctance to openly identify as a believer, she adds, may itself be significant. Some young people may avoid being associated with something considered unscientific while privately using astrology for reassurance or validation.
The resurgence, then, may not represent a straightforward return to the astrology of previous generations. It has been reshaped by smartphones, social media and personalised platforms, making it more accessible and more private.
For some, it remains a belief system. For others, it is curiosity, affirmation or simply another way of negotiating uncertainty.