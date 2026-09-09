Star Gazing For a Reason

For a generation that grew up questioning traditional beliefs, astrology seems to have an unlikely relevance. From horoscope apps and AI-powered readings to online astrologer consultations, the practice is increasingly finding space on young people's smartphones.

For fashion designer Prashansa Singh of Noida, the attraction was not about knowing exactly what the future held, but about making it feel a little less unpredictable. She began using astrology apps last year, hoping they would offer some clarity about what lay ahead. While the predictions did not always give her the certainty she was looking for, they offered a way to think about the possibilities ahead.

The contradiction perhaps captures the changing relationship young people have with astrology.

It is no longer necessarily about unquestioning belief. For some, it is curiosity; for others, reassurance, validation or simply a way of making sense of uncertainty.

A private consultation

For Himanshu, a second-year Hindi Literature student at Ambedkar University Delhi, the first encounter with an astrology app came during a particularly difficult period. Feeling alone and unsure about what to do, he turned to AstroTalk. His question was straightforward: why was he facing so many problems in life?

The response left little impression. “The answer was very general,” he says, recalling that different astrologers gave him similar responses. He paid R50 for a 10-minute consultation but did not continue despite being offered further paid conversations.

What did appeal to him was the privacy of the platform. Having grown up seeing astrology discussed at home, he says apps offer a way to seek answers without having to tell anyone. “I don't have to tell anyone. There is no anxiety either,” he says.

Seeking an answer

For Samarth Agrawal, a professional astrologer, relationships are among the most common concerns of the 20-25 age group who consult him. The appeal, he believes, lies in the promise of an answer to something that cannot otherwise be forecast. “Astrology gives you a hope that, okay, this is already planned,” he says. That sense of certainty can provide relief when young people are navigating relationships, careers and finances.

Astrology, in this sense, does not simply predict the future; it offers validation for decisions they are already considering. “An astrologer gives you the validation,” Agrawal says.