Student bodies in DU intensify protest, demand safer housing & accountability

NEW DELHI: In the fallout of the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, student organisations across the political spectrum staged protests in Delhi University’s South Campus on Tuesday, intensifying demands for accountability and urgent reforms in student housing.

Demonstrations were led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, National Students’ Union of India, along with AISA and ASAP, with protesters calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and stricter safety regulations for private accommodations.

The ABVP organised a large “Student Safety March” that began at the university’s Rugby Ground and culminated at the Arts Faculty, drawing participation from students across colleges. Raising the slogan “Aakhir Kab Tak?”, the group demanded immediate structural and fire-safety audits of PG accommodations in student-dominated areas and action against those responsible for the collapse.

ABVP also launched a dedicated platform, No More Satya Niketan, aimed at helping students assess the safety of their accommodations. The website includes features such as “Check Your PG” and “Spot the Signal”, enabling students to evaluate risks and anonymously report unsafe structures. It also lists key demands, including a 30-day deadline for safety audits, construction of more hostels and the introduction of a regulatory framework for PG housing.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “The purpose of this initiative is to give students a simple and accessible way to identify risks in their accommodation and bring unsafe conditions to the authorities’ attention. Our efforts will continue until there is visible and concrete action on student safety.”

Meanwhile, the NSUI targeted the university administration, criticising the Vice-Chancellor for attending official events days after the tragedy. Members staged protests during a university programme, questioning what they described as a lack of sensitivity towards affected students.