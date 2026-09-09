Upgraded Nehru Planetarium with new 3D AR-VR shows set to enthral visitors in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Nehru Planetarium, a premier public outreach facility under Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML), is ready to enthral visitors with newly introduced 3D (three-dimensional graphics), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) shows and modernised amenities.

As part of the much-awaited facelift project of the facility at Teen Murti Bhawan complex opened in 1984, several new facilities and infrastructure upgrades have been introduced to strengthen the Planetarium’s role as a centre for science communication and public engagement, said officials.

The comprehensively upgraded Planetarium was unveiled at a ceremony in the presence of the chairman of the Execution Council, Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Nripendra Misra, member and former chairperson of Prasar Bharati A Surya Prakash, director (PMML) Ashwani Lohani, and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Priyanka Mishra.

The key additions introduced are a dedicated reading room cum library to support self-directed learning and reference use by students, researchers, and visitors, and a lounge to facilitate high-profile visits, protocol events, and institutional interactions.

Comprehensive modernisation of exhibition, projection, and visitor amenities to improve accessibility, comfort, and educational impact has also been undertaken, added the officials

The Nehru Planetarium is a premier centre for astronomy education and public engagement, dedicated to nurturing scientific temper and curiosity about the universe. It was inaugurated on 6 February 1984 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Planetarium has played a significant role in popularising astronomy through immersive and engaging learning experiences for visitors of all ages. At the core of the Planetarium is its full-dome sky theatre, equipped with a 15-metre 4K digital dome capable of presenting high-quality 2D and 3D shows. The capacity of the auditorium is 250. The daily average footfall is 2,000; however, it increases on weekends and during holidays.

"New 3D AR VR shows have been introduced, and the process is underway to add more features. Trials are being conducted. New carpet and paintings have improved aesthetics," said officials.

Following the inauguration, Lohani notes that the Nehru Planetarium has now emerged as one of the leading planetariums in the country, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to promote scientific temper, enhance astronomy awareness, and inspire curiosity among students, youth, and the public at large.

To further improve footfall, the Planetarium authority is working on an outreach programme and taking the initiative by extending invitations to educational institutions and other organisations.