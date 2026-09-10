AAP alleges BJP MLA Anil Sharma protected illegal PGs in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, he denies charge

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party had raised questions over illegal PG accommodations in Satya Niketan, seeking an investigation into BJP MLA Anil Sharma’s properties in the area.
AAP leader Sanjeev Jha said locals had stated that PG operators were receiving Anil Sharma’s protection and pointed to 1986 land records showing that his father was allotted 307 square yards of land. He questioned how Anil Sharma became the owner of a 500-square-yard PG and a 500-square-yard house and demanded that any bulldozer action against illegal PGs begin with Anil Sharma’s property to set an example.
Responding to the allegations, RK Puram MLA Anil Kumar Sharma said that a photograph of a building had been shown describing it as a five-storey structure, with a claim that it would be demolished in accordance with CM’s directions. He said the building in the photograph has a stilt parking level. There is no fourth floor.
Sharma said he was making this statement on record and that if his building had been wrongly described as a five-storey structure, those making the allegation should apologise. He added that, if necessary, he would initiate legal proceedings for defamation in the matter.
Rejecting allegations of encroachment, Sharma said he had the duly registered documents and other papers relating to the property. He said he also had the sale deed and a map of the land, which mentions the address of the property. He said the land had not been encroached upon and had been in his family for generations. He added that documents relating to ownership in the villages concerned were available and that allegations should not be made without verifying the facts.
Responding to allegations regarding a Lokayukta order against him, Sharma said he had a copy of the order and that its findings following the inquiry could be seen in it. He said he was ready to make the relevant documents public.
AAP MLA Jha said, “A video of a girl from Satya Niketan is going viral regarding the illegal PG business operating in the area, in which she has stated that the entire operation is being run under the protection of MLA Anil Sharma.
R K Puram MLA says his property papers valid
Rejecting allegations of encroachment at a Satya Niketan property, MLA Anil Sharma said he had the duly registered documents relating to the property. He said he also had the sale deed and a map of the land, which mentions the address of the property.