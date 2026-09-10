AAP alleges BJP MLA Anil Sharma protected illegal PGs in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, he denies charge

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party had raised questions over illegal PG accommodations in Satya Niketan, seeking an investigation into BJP MLA Anil Sharma’s properties in the area.

AAP leader Sanjeev Jha said locals had stated that PG operators were receiving Anil Sharma’s protection and pointed to 1986 land records showing that his father was allotted 307 square yards of land. He questioned how Anil Sharma became the owner of a 500-square-yard PG and a 500-square-yard house and demanded that any bulldozer action against illegal PGs begin with Anil Sharma’s property to set an example.

Responding to the allegations, RK Puram MLA Anil Kumar Sharma said that a photograph of a building had been shown describing it as a five-storey structure, with a claim that it would be demolished in accordance with CM’s directions. He said the building in the photograph has a stilt parking level. There is no fourth floor.

Sharma said he was making this statement on record and that if his building had been wrongly described as a five-storey structure, those making the allegation should apologise. He added that, if necessary, he would initiate legal proceedings for defamation in the matter.