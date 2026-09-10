BRICS Summit: India-Afghanistan T20 opener to go ahead as scheduled despite Delhi Police request

The India-Afghanistan T20 series opener will go ahead as scheduled on September 13, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Thursday, despite a request from the Delhi Traffic Police to reschedule the match due to security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit.
Afghanistan will host India in the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the other two matches scheduled for September 15 and 17.
“India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled,” DDCA wrote on X.
“Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement,” it added.
The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier asked the DDCA to consider postponing the September 13 match, citing extensive traffic and security arrangements for the BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13.
In a September 9 letter to the DDCA, the DCP Traffic (Central Range) said a large number of foreign delegates, dignitaries and VVIPs were expected in Delhi for the summit.
“The Summit requires extensive traffic arrangements, including WIP/VIP route regulation, traffic diversions, route clearance and deployment of personnel for smooth and uninterrupted movement of foreign delegates and associated vehicles,” it said.
“The cricket match scheduled on 13.09.2026 is expected to attract approximately 25,000-35,000 spectators.Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VIP/VIP movements.”
“In view of the international importance and priority of the BRICS Summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match scheduled on 13.09.2026 to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements,” the letter said.
(With Inputs from PTI)