BRICS Summit: India-Afghanistan T20 opener to go ahead as scheduled despite Delhi Police request

The India-Afghanistan T20 series opener will go ahead as scheduled on September 13, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Thursday, despite a request from the Delhi Traffic Police to reschedule the match due to security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

Afghanistan will host India in the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the other two matches scheduled for September 15 and 17.

“India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled,” DDCA wrote on X.

“Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement,” it added.