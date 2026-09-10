BRICS Summit: New Delhi Municipal Council lights up 17 roundabouts, 11 hotels

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the BRICS Summit scheduled for September 12-13, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has undertaken an extensive decorative lighting and beautification drive across its jurisdiction, with 17 major roundabouts, 11 hotel premises and 10 prominent civic buildings being illuminated.

According to the civic body, LED signages carrying the BRICS Summit logo have been installed along with posters on street-light poles around important routes connecting the airport and designated hotels with Bharat Mandapam, where the summit is scheduled to be held.

The NDMC also said that decorative lighting has been provided at major roundabouts including Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Shantipath-Kautilya, Shantipath-Panchsheel, Shantipath-Satya Marg, RML, Teen Murti, Q-Point, Claridges Hotel, Samrat Hotel, Ashoka Hotel, Methi, Lok Kalyan Metro Station, Man Singh, York Place and PM Roundabout.

The beautification also involves uplighters, LED strings and other decorative illumination on trees, shrubs and landscaped areas.

Similar arrangements have been made around important hotels, including Taj Palace, ITC Maurya, Ashoka Hotel, Samrat Hotel, The Leela, Taj Mansingh, Claridges, Shangri-La, Le Meridien and The Imperial, among others. Trees along roads surrounding these hotels are also being illuminated.

Along with that, 10 NDMC buildings and sites, including Palika Kendra, NDCC Phase-II, Convention Centre, Chandralok Building, Ashirwad Old Age Home, Charakha Museum, Central Park and Palika Bazaar area, AAV Mandir Marg, Lok Nayak Bhawan and Chanakya Bhawan, are also being given decorative lighting.