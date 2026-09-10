Centre approves separate Delhi PWD engineering cadre for 3,214 posts, ending dependence on CPWD

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved the proposal to separate 3,214 sanctioned engineering posts in Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) cadre and operate them as an independent Delhi PWD Engineering Cadre.

The decision follows the Delhi government’s earlier Cabinet approval to create a separate engineering cadre for the PWD. Welcoming the Centre’s approval, CM Rekha Gupta said the move would help speed up development works, make the engineering system more effective and ensure greater accountability among officials.

Gupta said the Delhi PWD did not have an independent engineering cadre and its engineering services were largely dependent on the CPWD cadre. The engineering wing has 3,214 sanctioned posts across 36 categories, with appointments to these posts made through the Central government’s system.

According to the Delhi government, the existing arrangement could make it difficult to take decisions promptly in line with the capital’s administrative and development requirements.

The government said a separate cadre would help improve the availability of engineers, filling of vacancies, monitoring of works and execution of projects. Delhi is expected to undertake several major infrastructure projects, including construction of a new Secretariat and mini-secretariats in all 11 districts, besides strengthening mandis, sports grounds, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

Gupta said the separate cadre would make Delhi more self-reliant in engineering services and enable it to build a workforce better equipped to understand the capital’s local requirements and development challenges.