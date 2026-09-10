DDA holds stakeholder consultations on implementation of Delhi Master Plan 2047

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday held its second and third stakeholder consultations on the implementation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047), during which key government agencies, civic bodies and heritage conservation organisations came together to discuss coordination and implementation of the plan.
The consultations were conducted in line with the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the DDA focusing on ensuring that the provisions of MPD 2047 translate into tangible benefits for Delhi residents.
In the second consultation, representatives of major government departments and service-providing agencies, including the MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Delhi Police and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, sat together.
Representatives from several Delhi government departments, including PWD, Power, Land and Building, Fire, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Forest, also participated. Apart from that, IGL, NBCC, CPWD and the Institute of Town Planners, India, were among the few other organisations represented.
Additionally, the third consultation focused on heritage conservation and included representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India, Delhi Tourism, School of Planning and Architecture, INTACH, Department of Archaeology, Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam, Delhi Urban Arts Commission, Delhi Fire Service and the Ministry of Culture, among others.
During the meetings, the civic body presented an overview of the major provisions of MPD 2047, followed by discussions on their implementation and the coordination required between different agencies. Stakeholders also raised queries and shared suggestions and feedback on provisions of the plan.
The consultations are part of the DDA's wider three-month stakeholder outreach programme. Around 20 meetings are planned, covering diverse groups including government agencies, industry bodies, architects and planners, resident and group housing representatives, farmers and landowners, market and trade associations, transport agencies and representatives from the education and healthcare sectors.
The thematic consultations will thoroughly look at issues including land pooling, redevelopment of group housing, low-density areas, Yamuna and blue-green zones, heritage conservation, mixed-use and commercial areas, in-situ slum redevelopment, decongestion, and the development of education and medical hubs.
The first consultation in the series was held with public representatives, including Members of Parliament and Delhi MLAs.