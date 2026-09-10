DDA holds stakeholder consultations on implementation of Delhi Master Plan 2047

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday held its second and third stakeholder consultations on the implementation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047), during which key government agencies, civic bodies and heritage conservation organisations came together to discuss coordination and implementation of the plan.

The consultations were conducted in line with the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the DDA focusing on ensuring that the provisions of MPD 2047 translate into tangible benefits for Delhi residents.

In the second consultation, representatives of major government departments and service-providing agencies, including the MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Delhi Police and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, sat together.

Representatives from several Delhi government departments, including PWD, Power, Land and Building, Fire, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Forest, also participated. Apart from that, IGL, NBCC, CPWD and the Institute of Town Planners, India, were among the few other organisations represented.