Delhi Is Wrong to Go Easy on Food Safety

There is a particular kind of denial that only a food-obsessed city can perfect, and Delhi has it down to an art form. We will drive forty minutes for a butter chicken we've decided is "the real deal," queue outside a new opening as though it's a temple darshan, and post the reel before we've even tasted the dish—but ask us who last checked the cold storage two floors below that dining room, and we go quiet. We've all done it. We've eaten paneer off a banquet table at 1 a.m., glossy under the lights, and never once wondered where it had been sitting all evening. That not-wondering is the real story — not the raids making headlines.
Because the numbers, when we actually sit with them, are ugly in a way no amount of good lighting can fix. Government data going back to 2020 shows food inspectors running well over a lakh tests a year, and roughly one in every five samples has failed: unsafe, substandard, or simply lying to you on the label. One in five. That is not a rogue-vendor problem; that is a fifth of everything we've eaten in the last five years, statistically speaking, having something wrong with it. Somewhere in a warehouse up north, inspectors recently pulled out over a tonne of adulterated paneer — you will find it from the roadside chaat-wallah's plate to the hotel’s tasting menu.
What strikes us is how little of this squalor is confined any more to the places with visible kitchens. At least a restaurant has a door we can walk past, a kitchen we could theoretically peer into if we were rude enough. The dark store two floors below our building, assembling our ten-minute groceries, we will never see inside. The cloud kitchen spinning out five different brand names from one cramped unit behind a shutter has no dining room to keep clean for anyone's benefit, because no one is ever coming to sit in it. The banquet kitchen at the hotel, plating four hundred identical starters for someone's wedding, answers to the brand in the lobby, not to any one guest who might complain. We have simply agreed, as a city, to trust what we cannot see — because seeing it might ruin dinner.
So it was a strange kind of comedy to hear, at a food safety summit in Delhi last month, the city's own FSSAI chief tell a room full of restaurateurs that there is no need here for "raids" or a "whip"; that most operators simply don't know the rules, and that once they are taught, he is confident 99 per cent will fall in line. This, while another state's food safety chief was busy raiding three thousand-odd outlets, finding expired stock and pests along the way.
Someone needs to explain to us how ignorance of the rules produces, with such reliability, the exact same failures—mislabelled stock, unrefrigerated dairy, oil reused until it turns black—across states, price points and cuisines. That isn't a knowledge gap, but a pattern. Trust is a lovely word to build a policy speech around; it is a terrible substitute for actually walking into the kitchen and looking.
Delhi doesn't need fewer restaurants. It needs to stop mistaking a good front-of-house for a clean back-of-house, and it needs regulators willing to verify the faith they keep handing out for free. Every raid that makes the news this month isn't an aberration, but is simply the moment someone finally looked behind the kitchen the rest of us were too hungry, or too trusting, to check.