Delhi Is Wrong to Go Easy on Food Safety

There is a particular kind of denial that only a food-obsessed city can perfect, and Delhi has it down to an art form. We will drive forty minutes for a butter chicken we've decided is "the real deal," queue outside a new opening as though it's a temple darshan, and post the reel before we've even tasted the dish—but ask us who last checked the cold storage two floors below that dining room, and we go quiet. We've all done it. We've eaten paneer off a banquet table at 1 a.m., glossy under the lights, and never once wondered where it had been sitting all evening. That not-wondering is the real story — not the raids making headlines.

Because the numbers, when we actually sit with them, are ugly in a way no amount of good lighting can fix. Government data going back to 2020 shows food inspectors running well over a lakh tests a year, and roughly one in every five samples has failed: unsafe, substandard, or simply lying to you on the label. One in five. That is not a rogue-vendor problem; that is a fifth of everything we've eaten in the last five years, statistically speaking, having something wrong with it. Somewhere in a warehouse up north, inspectors recently pulled out over a tonne of adulterated paneer — you will find it from the roadside chaat-wallah's plate to the hotel’s tasting menu.