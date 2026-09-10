Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi flags off 176 new sanitation vehicles to strengthen cleanliness services

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday flagged off 176 new sanitation vehicles from the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to further strengthen the door-to-door garbage collection and waste transportation system in the South Zone.

Addressing the programme, the Mayor said the deployment of 176 new sanitation vehicles in the South Zone was an important step towards strengthening Delhi's cleanliness system. He said the MCD was continuously working to increase sanitation resources and improve cleanliness services at a faster pace.

He said the sanitation vehicles were being deployed in five wards of the South Zone, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Greater Kailash and C R Park. These include 150 primary waste collection vehicles, comprising 112 tippers and 38 e-rickshaws or three-wheelers. The vehicles will further strengthen door-to-door garbage collection services.

In addition, 26 secondary vehicles, including refuse collectors, hook loaders, Tata 407 vehicles, JCBs and Bobcats, will help increase the capacity for waste transportation, lifting and management.

The Mayor said these wards currently have an average of around 10 primary waste collection vehicles each. With the deployment of the new vehicles, the number will increase to around 30 vehicles per ward, significantly improving the frequency and coverage of door-to-door garbage collection and helping prevent the accumulation of waste at vulnerable locations.

He also expressed confidence that the deployment of these vehicles would increase the waste collection capacity in the concerned wards by around 2.5 times.

Increasing the number of primary waste collection vehicles in each ward will not only improve coverage but also increase the frequency of waste collection, the Mayor said. He added that citizens also have an important role to play and appealed to them to properly segregate their waste and hand it over as per the prescribed system.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said cleanliness and waste management were among the MCD's top priorities. She said the deployment of modern and environment-friendly vehicles in five important wards of the South Zone would improve the efficiency of sanitation services at the ground level.

Further, increasing the availability of primary and secondary vehicles would make the entire system, from waste collection to transportation, more effective and streamlined.

Talking about the new addition, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said the MCD was continuously working to make the sanitation and waste management system more scientific, efficient and accountable.

He said all the new vehicles were electric and environment-friendly and that their deployment would enhance the capacity of sanitation services while also contributing to environmental protection.