Delhi police deploys 15,000 personnel for BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has made elaborate, multi-layered security arrangements for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital.

According to the police, the security plan has been drawn to provide maximum security to visiting dignitaries while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Kumar Agrawal said the police are working in close coordination with multiple agencies for the summit and detailed surveys of all identified routes have already been conducted.

Massive deployment will be made for law and order, security and traffic management, Agrawal said, adding that security will cover the airport, hotels and other scheduled and unscheduled locations that may be visited by dignitaries.

A multi-layered security system has been put in place with enhanced access control, vigilance and robust security measures at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the summit, the Spl. CP said.

Coordination meetings have also been held with neighbouring states to ensure seamless security and facilitate coordination during the movement of dignitaries.