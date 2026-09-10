Delhi University to more than double hostel capacity, total seats to reach 12,754

The University of Delhi is set to more than double its hostel capacity, with the total number of seats across the university and its colleges expected to rise to 12,754, officials said on Thursday.

The university currently has 3,422 hostel seats. With ongoing projects adding 3,922 seats, its capacity is expected to increase to 7,344.

Similarly, hostel capacity across DU colleges will rise from 3,788 to 5,410 seats, with 1,622 new seats being added.

The expansion comes amid renewed concerns over safe and affordable accommodation for students, particularly those from outside Delhi, following the recent building collapse at Satya Niketan and subsequent student protests.

Several hostel projects are currently under construction. An Institute of Eminence hostel with 1,450 seats at the university's Dhaka Complex is nearing completion, while a 1,000-seat women's hostel, named Nirbhaya Residential Accommodation, is also being built.

A studio apartment complex with a capacity of 1,050 seats is among the other projects underway. The university also plans to submit proposals for several new hostel projects to the government.

DU has asked college principals to review existing residential facilities, expedite ongoing hostel projects and explore the feasibility of constructing new hostels on their campuses.

The colleges have also been advised to assess available land, government schemes and other requirements before initiating construction of new hostel facilities.

(With inputs from PTI)