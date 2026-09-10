MCD suspends three engineers amid scrutiny after Satya Niketan building collapse

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended three officials of its Building Department with immediate effect for dereliction of duty and negligence in discharging their responsibilities related to action against unauthorised construction.

According to orders issued by the MCD on Thursday, Ravinder Kumar, Assistant Engineer (AE), Building Department, South West Zone (erstwhile Najafgarh Zone), has been placed under suspension as per the applicable rules.

Suman Saurabh, Junior Engineer (JE), Building Department, South West Zone (erstwhile Najafgarh Zone), and Mohit Yadav, Junior Engineer, Building Department, South West Zone, have also been suspended with immediate effect.

The action was taken in view of the officials' alleged dereliction of duty and negligence, in accordance with the applicable service rules and orders of the competent authority.

The civic body said any negligence or dereliction of duty by officials in dealing with unauthorised construction would not be tolerated. It directed field-level officials to remain vigilant and ensure timely action against violations in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures.

The MCD also reiterated that strict accountability would be maintained at all levels and officials found failing to discharge their duties properly would be liable for action under the applicable rules.

The Corporation said it would continue to take necessary enforcement and administrative measures to ensure compliance with building norms and prevent unauthorised construction across Delhi.

Meanwhile, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma held a high-level review meeting with the deputy commissioners and executive engineers of all 12 zones on the status of unsafe and dilapidated buildings.

Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee Satyapal Singh and Leader of the House Jaibhagwan Yadav were also present. Members of the Standing Committee and other councillors shared their suggestions and raised issues related to illegal construction and unsafe and dilapidated buildings.

Sharma directed officials to learn from the Satya Niketan incident and conduct a time-bound survey of unsafe and dilapidated buildings across all 12 zones.

She directed officials to prepare a priority list of buildings posing the highest risk and submit a detailed report on identified unsafe buildings within one week. The report should include details of surveys conducted, notices issued, sealing, partial or complete demolition and pending cases.

She also directed that priority action be taken against unsafe buildings, particularly those in old markets, densely populated areas and locations near roads, markets and other public places.

Buildings already declared unsafe should be dealt with in a time-bound manner through sealing, vacation and partial or complete demolition, as per rules, she said.

Taking cognisance of the Satya Niketan building incident, Sharma also directed officials to take necessary action, as per rules, regarding the unauthorised fifth floor of the building.

Officials were also directed to submit a report on the ongoing survey of PG accommodations operating in Delhi to ensure that no PG accommodation is being operated in an unsafe or dilapidated building.

Such cases should be identified, the structural safety of the buildings assessed and necessary action taken as per rules, the MCD said.

The Chairperson also emphasised the need for the MCD to have its own structural engineers so that the Corporation can assess the structural safety of buildings at its own level.

She directed officials to ensure time-bound verification of complaints regarding unsafe buildings received from the public, councillors, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other sources.

Most importantly, she directed officials to fix responsibility in every zone or ward where illegal construction is taking place. If timely action is not taken despite officials being aware of illegal construction, the concerned officers and employees should be held accountable, she said.