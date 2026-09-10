Red Fort chosen as blast target as accused saw it as symbol of India’s democracy, NIA says

NEW DELHI: The Red Fort was allegedly selected as the target of the November 2025 blast because the accused viewed the monument as a symbol of country’s democracy and the state, according to details in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet.
Dr Umer Un Nabi, whom the NIA has named as the alleged mastermind and operational head of a revived Ansar-ul-Ghazwat-ul-Hind module, visited the Red Fort 12 times from December 2023, the chargesheet says. His associates allegedly accompanied him on some visits to conduct reconnaissance.
Accused Muzamil Sheikh allegedly switched off his phone during visits, while the group used accused Dr Shaheen’s phone for browsing. Investigators linked the visits to reconnaissance and procurement of material allegedly intended for an improvised explosive device. The blast on November 10, 2025, killed 11 people and injured 29 others, including 17 who suffered grievous injuries, according to the chargesheet.
The NIA alleges Nabi had sought to revive the militant module from 2022, radicalising members, circulating jihadist propaganda and organising clandestine meetings, weapons procurement, training and logistics across Jammu and Kashmir and the Delhi region.
The probe also uncovered alleged weapons and explosives testing in forests in Jammu and Kashmir. Members allegedly attempted to test an improvised rocket explosive device in Qazigund forest, but abandoned the test and destroyed the device. Remnants and drone components were later recovered.
The NIA alleges Nabi gave two drones to accused Jasir Bilal Wani to enhance their range and capabilities. A cylinder-based IED was tested in Youshmurg forest near Mattan in Anantnag. Forensic examination of material from the blast identified TATP as the primary explosive, with ammonium nitrate also detected. The NIA alleges Nabi activated the explosive device inside the vehicle.
Plot cracked
Umer Un Nabi allegedly visited Red Fort 12 times
Terror module was allegedly revived in 2022
Weapons, explosives were allegedly tested in forests
Explosive-making material, drone parts were recovered