Red Fort chosen as blast target as accused saw it as symbol of India’s democracy, NIA says

NEW DELHI: The Red Fort was allegedly selected as the target of the November 2025 blast because the accused viewed the monument as a symbol of country’s democracy and the state, according to details in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet.

Dr Umer Un Nabi, whom the NIA has named as the alleged mastermind and operational head of a revived Ansar-ul-Ghazwat-ul-Hind module, visited the Red Fort 12 times from December 2023, the chargesheet says. His associates allegedly accompanied him on some visits to conduct reconnaissance.

Accused Muzamil Sheikh allegedly switched off his phone during visits, while the group used accused Dr Shaheen’s phone for browsing. Investigators linked the visits to reconnaissance and procurement of material allegedly intended for an improvised explosive device. The blast on November 10, 2025, killed 11 people and injured 29 others, including 17 who suffered grievous injuries, according to the chargesheet.

The NIA alleges Nabi had sought to revive the militant module from 2022, radicalising members, circulating jihadist propaganda and organising clandestine meetings, weapons procurement, training and logistics across Jammu and Kashmir and the Delhi region.