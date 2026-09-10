SC issues notice to Centre, police on plea against closure of 17 Delhi Metro stations during CJP protests

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police and others seeking a response to a plea against the closure of 17 metro stations in the city during the Cockroach Janta Party protests.

The closure of 17 metro stations and security restrictions around the protest site at Jantar Mantar in July threw traffic out of gear across central Delhi, leaving commuters stranded for hours at several spots and forcing many to take longer and costlier routes.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Union of India, Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and others on a plea filed by advocate Sparsh Kant Nayak.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the petition concerns the constitutional rights of the public at large and the constitutional standards governing the shutting down of a public utility.

"There is also no particular statute under which these orders were passed. In fact, no order itself was passed. There were only posts on X communicating the decision to the public," he said.