SC issues notice to Centre, police on plea against closure of 17 Delhi Metro stations during CJP protests

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police and others seeking a response to a plea against the closure of 17 metro stations in the city during the Cockroach Janta Party protests.
The closure of 17 metro stations and security restrictions around the protest site at Jantar Mantar in July threw traffic out of gear across central Delhi, leaving commuters stranded for hours at several spots and forcing many to take longer and costlier routes.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Union of India, Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and others on a plea filed by advocate Sparsh Kant Nayak.
During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the petition concerns the constitutional rights of the public at large and the constitutional standards governing the shutting down of a public utility.
"There is also no particular statute under which these orders were passed. In fact, no order itself was passed. There were only posts on X communicating the decision to the public," he said.
Justice Bagchi orally remarked that ordinarily, regulation of movement of vehicles is through directions issued by the commissioner of police or superintendent of police under the respective police laws.
The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said under the Metro Railways Act, there is no provision under which they can shut down a metro station.
The top court then agreed to issue notice in the matter.
During CJP-led protests in the national capital, traffic snarls were reported on major roads in New Delhi as police barricaded key stretches and intensified security arrangements in view of the protest. The metro stations in the area surrounding the protest site were shut down on several days, including on July 20.
(With inputs from PTI)