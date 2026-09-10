SFI, AISA join hands for Delhi University students’ union polls

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday announced their alliance for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. They claimed their alliance will fight against the politics of money and muscle power.

In the 2025 DUSU elections, the SFI-AISA alliance said it registered a “historic” performance in terms of vote share. While ABVP and NSUI won the four principal posts, the alliance highlighted its rising vote numbers as a sign of growing support.

SFI’s Anjali polled around 5,500 votes for president, while its vice-president candidate Sohan secured nearly 4,500. Abhinandana, a Northeast student from a tribal community, received about 9,600 votes for secretary.

Abhishek, a first-year Hindu College student, polled around 8,500 for joint secretary. In 2024, the SFI-AISA presidential candidate had secured 2,695 votes.

AISA DU president Savvy said the alliance would campaign for hostels for all, affordable student housing, concessional Metro passes, no fee hikes, quality public education and academic freedom, while opposing the “saffronisation” of education.