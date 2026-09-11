56 jewellery, bullion shops sealed in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing drive against dangerous and illegal structures across the national capital, Delhi agencies on Thursday sealed at least 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk’s Kucha Mahajani area. Traders said gold and silver jewellery worth crores of rupees remains locked inside the sealed premises.

The action comes as enforcement has intensified, particularly by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), against dangerous and illegal buildings following the Satya Niketan building collapse near South Campus that killed seven people.

Yogesh Singhal, president of the All India Bullion and Jewellers Association, said notices were posted on the shops before they were sealed around 11.30 am on Thursday.

“The question is whether, after the Satya Niketan tragedy, only traders will have to bear the brunt of this tragedy or whether action will also be taken against any government department and politicians,” the association said.

Traders alleged that the notices affixed by authorities to their shops were backdated. One notice shared by the traders’ association was dated May 12, 2026, they said.

Quick MCD, police action

According to traders, MCD officials and police arrived at Kucha Mahajani and, without prior notice, pasted notices on several shops and carrying out the sealing simultaneously. The traders said they realised what was happening only after arriving at their shops.