Cops want rescheduling of India-Afghanistan T20, Delhi cricket body says match is on

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has requested the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to reschedule the India-Afghanistan T20I scheduled for Sunday due to the BRICS Summit. However, the DDCA said the match will go ahead as scheduled.

In a letter to the DDCA, the DCP Traffic (Central Range) said the BRICS Summit will be held in Delhi from September 11 to 13, with a large number of foreign delegates, dignitaries and VIPs expected to visit the city.

The Summit requires extensive traffic arrangements, including VIP route regulation, traffic diversions, route clearance and deployment of personnel for the smooth movement of delegates and associated vehicles.

The cricket match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13 is expected to attract around 25,000 to 35,000 spectators. The areas around the stadium, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, Minto Road, Kamla Market and adjoining roads already witness substantial vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Police said additional match-related traffic and parking near BSZ Marg, Mata Sundari College, Rajghat and Bal Bhawan could further reduce available carriageway and cause congestion.

The letter said simultaneous arrangements for the match would put considerable pressure on manpower and pose challenges in traffic diversion, parking and route clearance.

CP market to remain open during summit

The Connaught Place market will remain open during the BRICS summit in Delhi from September 11 to 13, even as traffic restrictions are expected to affect movement in parts of the city, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said, adding that, residents can continue to shop and dine at CP during regular market hours.