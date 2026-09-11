Delhi: 22-year-old man stabbed 17 times near school in Mandawali

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed 17 times in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, police said on Friday. Police have nabbed one person and are looking to arrest the other accused involved in the incident.

A PCR call was received on Thursday at 7.54 pm regarding a stabbing incident under the Mandawali police station area. Police immediately reached near Gyan Vatika School, Mandawali.

The injured Vansh Dedha, was taken to Max Hospital, where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that following an altercation, Keshav Kumar (22), a resident of Karawal Nagar, along with his associate, allegedly chased Vansh and repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon near the School before fleeing the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Rajeev Kumar said.

A case of murder has been registered at Mandawali police station. Keshav was arrested, while the second assailant has also been identified. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused at the earliest, the DCP said.

The knife allegedly used in the offence and clothes worn during the incident have been recovered, while the accuseds' motorcycle has also been taken into police possession. CCTV footage and technical surveillance are being examined.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incident, including the personal enmity. The CCTV footage are being checked in order to ascertain the sequence of the incident. Further investigation is in progress.