Delhi Development Authority holds consultations with civic, heritage bodies on MPD implementation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday held its second and third stakeholder consultations on the implementation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047, during which key government agencies, civic bodies and heritage conservation organisations came together to discuss coordination and implementation of the plan.

The consultations were held in line with directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the DDA focusing on ensuring that the provisions of MPD 2047 translate into tangible benefits for Delhi residents.

The second consultation brought together representatives of major government departments and service-providing agencies, including the MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Delhi Police and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

Representatives from Delhi government departments, including PWD, Power, Land and Building, Fire, Irrigation and Flood Control and Forest, also participated. IGL, NBCC, CPWD and the Institute of Town Planners, India, were among other organisations represented.

The third consultation focused on heritage conservation and included representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India, Delhi Tourism, School of Planning and Architecture, INTACH, Department of Archaeology, Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam, Delhi Urban Arts Commission, Delhi Fire Service and the Ministry of Culture, among others.