Delhi to pay Rs 2k/month to sports trainees for nutrition, kit needs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to give a monthly stipend to city sportspersons. Under the initiative, eligible young athletes, who regularly train at Delhi government sports centres and stadiums, will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.

The initiative is par of the Grassroot Training Support Assistance component under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who led the cabinet meeting on Thursday, said the new scheme expands the reach of the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana to the grassroots level.

She said that in the initial years of training, athletes often have to meet regular expenses on nutrition, local travel, basic sporting equipment and medical needs. The monthly assistance of `2,000 will help them continue their training without interruption.

The government has decided that the assistance will be provided to up to 25 per cent of the regularly enrolled trainees at each government sports centre or stadium.

Normally, a maximum of 100 athletes at any one stadium or centre will be covered. At larger stadiums with a higher number of trainees, this limit may be increased to 150 athletes, subject to budget availability.

The scheme will cover athletes in the Under 14, Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 age groups. Beneficiaries will be selected based on sporting performance and potential, regular attendance and discipline.

Benefit for the disciplined

The scheme will cover athletes in the Under 14, Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 age groups. Beneficiaries will be selected based on sporting performance and potential, regular attendance and discipline and financial need.