DUSU nominations: 25 file for president as campus campaign picks up pace

NEW DELHI: The nomination process for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections gathered momentum on Thursday, with a high number of candidates entering the fray and student groups intensifying outreach across campuses and private accommodations.

According to the provisional list released by the university on Thursday evening, 25 candidates filed nominations for the post of president, 20 for vice-president, 24 for secretary and 19 for joint secretary. The final list of candidates will be announced after scrutiny.

On the ground, campaigning also picked up pace. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said its campaign would focus on student safety and accommodation.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has also stepped up its campaign, focusing on student welfare issues and accountability, while the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) were jointly mobilising around campus infrastructure, affordability and democratic functioning.