L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu launches user-friendly website of traffic police

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday launched the upgraded website of the traffic police, providing citizens with a simpler, more interactive, informative, accessible and secure way to access traffic-related information and services online.

Designed around the everyday needs of commuters, the revamped website is user-friendly and can be easily accessed on mobile phones. It facilitates citizens to conveniently access information and services through mobile phones, tablets and other devices, according to a statement.

The website enables citizens to access information about challans issued against their vehicles by entering the vehicle number and also provides the option of paying the challan amount through a QR code.

The key focus of the upgrade is to make routine interactions with the traffic police easier. For instance, citizens whose vehicles have been towed can access relevant vehicle information and locate the concerned towing location online, reducing the need for multiple enquiries.

The website offers features that enable users to find the best route and check the congestion status of roads. It also provides an interactive link explaining the meaning of various road signs and markings, making it easier for users to comply with them.