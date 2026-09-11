Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh died of massive internal bleeding after assault

NEW DELHI: Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh died of massive internal bleeding caused by severe physical trauma to his chest and abdomen, according to a post-mortem report released on Thursday. The fatal injuries occurred after a group of men allegedly attacked 54-year-old Singh after he confronted them over noise outside his house in Kilokari village on Sunday.

The alleged attackers used their feet to beat Singh on the chest and abdomen after he fell to the ground, a senior police officer said. The post-mortem findings established the nature of the injuries caused during the assault.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, said Singh died as a result of severe physical assault on his abdomen and chest, which resulted in massive bleeding.

The AIIMS post-mortem report found fractures of the first to 11th ribs on the left side and the sixth to ninth ribs on the right side, with bleeding and blood clots around the fractures. A splenic laceration was also found.

According to police, Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital at around 12:25 am after the assault and reached the hospital at around 1:30 am. He initially responded positively to treatment but subsequently suffered a haemorrhage and died at around 6:32 am.

Police arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile. The accused were identified as Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, Vijay, 36, and Mannu, 26.