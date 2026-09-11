No clarity, no seats: DU’s one-year PG rollout leaves students scrambling

NEW DELHI: With several FYUP graduates failing to secure admission to one-year PG programmes, students are now left wondering whether to stay or return home, adding to the anxiety already heightened by the Satya Niketan building collapse. The graduates have urged the administration to conduct additional allocation rounds and extend deadlines, alleging that the process moved “too quickly”.

The second round of allocations is currently underway and students say the compressed timeline and lack of clarity around seat availability, eligibility, and admission procedures have left many in limbo. Many students have written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, requesting a spot round for vacant seats and an extension of the August 31 deadline.

“The process has moved too quickly. Many of us are still trying to understand how the one-year system works, what cut-offs are, and whether we even stand a chance,” said a DU graduate who applied for MA programmes.

“Only 100-150 students have got admission. We make calls to the administration to ask about vacant seats but there is no information. Where to apply, where to go or do we go back home?,” she added.

According to reports, while thousands of candidates registered for admissions, a significant number are yet to secure seats after the initial rounds, raising concerns about accessibility and seat utilisation. The one-year PG course, introduced under the National Education Policy 2020, was open primarily to FYUP students.