No clarity, no seats: DU’s one-year PG rollout leaves students scrambling

NEW DELHI: With several FYUP graduates failing to secure admission to one-year PG programmes, students are now left wondering whether to stay or return home, adding to the anxiety already heightened by the Satya Niketan building collapse. The graduates have urged the administration to conduct additional allocation rounds and extend deadlines, alleging that the process moved “too quickly”.
The second round of allocations is currently underway and students say the compressed timeline and lack of clarity around seat availability, eligibility, and admission procedures have left many in limbo. Many students have written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, requesting a spot round for vacant seats and an extension of the August 31 deadline.
“The process has moved too quickly. Many of us are still trying to understand how the one-year system works, what cut-offs are, and whether we even stand a chance,” said a DU graduate who applied for MA programmes.
“Only 100-150 students have got admission. We make calls to the administration to ask about vacant seats but there is no information. Where to apply, where to go or do we go back home?,” she added.
According to reports, while thousands of candidates registered for admissions, a significant number are yet to secure seats after the initial rounds, raising concerns about accessibility and seat utilisation. The one-year PG course, introduced under the National Education Policy 2020, was open primarily to FYUP students.
Students, through the letter to the VC, have flagged multiple issues ranging from uncertainty over merit lists and number of allotment rounds, limited seats, lack of spot rounds, to delayed updates on dashboards. “Our one year will go to waste if we don’t get admission here,” rued another applicant.
Faculty members have been already acknowledging the teething troubles. Student groups have also begun mobilising around the issue.
Admission steps exclusionary, say student bodies
Faculty members have already acknowledged the teething troubles. Student groups have also begun mobilising around the issue, calling the process “exclusionary” and “rushed”. They argue that without an additional allocation rounds many eligible candidates will be left out.