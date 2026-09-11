Post Satya Niketan collapse, 41 buildings demolished, 61 sealed in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has further intensified its ongoing enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws across all 12 zones of the city.

As part of the intensive enforcement exercise carried out on Thursday, 41 demolitions were undertaken across all zones of MCD. In addition to that, 61 properties were sealed, 32 show-cause notices were issued and 3 demolition orders were passed.

During Thursday’s drive, major demolitions were carried out at several locations Including Khureji Khas, Jagatpuri and Laxmi Nagar areas in the East Zone.

In the West Zone, Paschim Puri, Madipur, one roof panel each from the first to third floors was demolished. At Subhash Nagar, one roof panel was cut down and the toilet block at the terrace of the fourth floor was completely demolished. At Som Bazar Road, Vipin Garden, Uttam Nagar, one ground-floor roof panel was demolished.