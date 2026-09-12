Air India pilot dies of suspected cardiac arrest at Delhi hotel

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old Air India pilot died of a suspected cardiac arrest during a layover at a Delhi hotel on Friday night.

Mumbai-based Captain Sunny Sharad Asaldekar, who had previously worked with Air India Express, was undergoing conversion training to operate wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj North police station on Friday regarding the ill health of a guest at Hotel The Grand in Vasant Kunj.

"Police immediately reached the spot, where the person was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead." The crime team was subsequently called to the spot.

The Pilot-in-Command had checked into the hotel on Thursday. On Friday evening, his brother contacted the hotel manager and informed him that Asaldekar was not responding to his calls.

"The hotel manager, thereafter, went to the room where the deceased was staying and found it locked from inside. The room was opened with the help of the hotel master key, whereupon the deceased was found lying unconscious and unresponsive," the officer said.

In a statement, the airline said, "Air India is deeply saddened at the passing away of a cockpit crew member in Delhi last night. He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead."

"Air India is in close touch with his family and is extending all support at this time of grief," the statement added.

Colleagues described Asaldekar as "a wonderful human being" and "a respected leader."

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. The final cause of death will be ascertained after receipt of the final opinion.

Further enquiry is in progress, and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS are being conducted, police said.