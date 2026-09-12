Delhi CM asks women’s panel to strengthen online grievance system, cybercrime awareness for girls

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the Delhi Women’s Commission (DWC) to further strengthen the online grievance redressal system for women and to conduct awareness campaigns in colleges to protect girls from POCSO-related offences and cybercrimes.

Gupta was chairing a meeting of the CWC wherein several issues were deliberated upon.

The CM said that the safety of women and girls cannot be ensured merely by making laws. She stressed the need to further strengthen the Commission’s online complaint system and advised it to step up its activities at the grassroots level on issues concerning women and girls.

She also emphasised the need to raise awareness among girls about POCSO and cybercrimes, ensure that eligible adolescent girls have access to information and facilities related to HPV vaccination, and make the online system for disposing of women’s complaints simpler and more effective.

The meet, held at Janseva Sadan, was attended by Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta, members and officials. The CM said college-going students should be specifically made aware of ways to protect themselves from cybercrimes. Gupta said it was essential for girls to be aware of their rights and the legal provisions available to protect them.