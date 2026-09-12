Delhi CM welcomes BRICS leaders, delegates as India hosts summit in national capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday extended a warm welcome to world leaders, delegates, and distinguished guests arriving in the national capital for the BRICS Summit, describing the hosting of the prestigious event as a moment of great honour and pride for the city.

Taking to X, the CM highlighted India’s evolving role on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the nation has brought greater confidence, balance, and purpose to international engagement.

“Delhi extends a warm welcome to the leaders, delegates and distinguished guests arriving for BRICS. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Bharat has brought greater confidence, balance and purpose to global engagement, with dialogue, trust and shared progress at its core,” the Chief Minister wrote.

“For Delhi, hosting BRICS is a moment of honour and pride. We welcome our guests to experience a capital shaped by centuries of history, enriched by many cultures and guided by the timeless Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Gupta added.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.