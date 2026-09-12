Delhi L-G flags gaps in TB campaign, orders officials to meet preventive care targets on time

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has “flagged operational gaps” in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, including a shortage of radiographers that has stalled the deployment of AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines on Friday. Sandhu reviewed the campaign’s progress and directed officials to ensure time-bound saturation of preventive care of tuberculosis (TB).

The L-G has suggested screening all patients for TB at the time of hospital admission, regardless of the condition they are being treated for, with the consent of the patient or their family.

“This will ensure that TB cases are not missed, and if detected, treatment can begin without loss of time,” he said. Social media outreach and other awareness programmes were also planned to encourage people to not shy away from getting tested and to instead prioritise their safety and that of their families. It aims to reduce stigma associated with the disease and drive higher screening numbers on the ground.

TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) coverage among eligible household contacts stood at 55% and Differentiated TB Care at 74%, against the programme’s own targets of 80% and 90%, respectively, by September 30.

He directed officials to ensure that these targets are met strictly within the given timeframe and said the current numbers, while showing momentum, point to operational gaps that need to be addressed as a priority.

The L-G directed that the shortage of radiographers holding back full deployment of AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines be addressed as a priority so that available equipment is put to optimal use. He also directed that pending Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) backlogs for eligible beneficiaries be cleared without delay.

‘Preventive care important to ensure seniors’ dignity’

LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday underscored the importance of preventive healthcare for senior citizens and said society has the responsibility to ensure they live with greater dignity. He was speaking as the chief guest at a free preventive care health camp in Wazirpur.