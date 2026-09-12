Delhi Metro to start services at 6 am on Sunday for NDA, CDS exam candidates

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for competitive examinations, the DMRC said on Friday.

Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, “To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday.”

The early commencement of services will facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations, as well as the general public, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that it had received a request from a CDS aspirant regarding the availability of early morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before the reporting time.

Taking note of the concern, the traffic police coordinated with the DMRC to facilitate candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations.