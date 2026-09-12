Delhi on high alert for BRICS Summit with 15,000 police, 200 paramilitary companies deployed

NEW DELHI: Delhi is on high alert with tight security and temporary traffic curbs as India hosts top world leaders for the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam over the weekend.

With around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras, the capital is under a thick blanket of security for the two-day 18th BRICS Summit starting Saturday. Arrangements have been put in place to ensure maximum security for the visiting dignitaries, officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Delhi for the summit early Friday, while China has confirmed President Xi Jinping’s attendance, marking his first trip to India after a seven-year gap. Other global leaders in attendance include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Police have conducted extensive surveys of the identified routes and held coordination meetings with multiple agencies and neighbouring states, officials said. The security arrangements will cover the airport, hotels, Bharat Mandapam and other locations the dignitaries would visit.