Delhi police arrest 23 in 24-hour drive against organised crime

NEW DELHI: A total of 20 cases under the Excise, NDPS and Gambling Acts and 23 people were arrested in a 24-hour special drive against organised crime in the outer district, officials said.

The drive was conducted to curb illegal activities through intensified patrolling and surveillance. Eight people allegedly involved in illegal gambling were arrested, and police seized Rs 17,390 that had been placed as stakes, a senior police officer said.

A total of five cases under the Gambling Act were registered, and gambling materials, was recovered from their possession. The cases were lodged at Rani Bagh, Mangolpuri, Raj Park, Nihal Vihar, and Paschim Vihar West police stations, DCP (outer) Vikram Singh said.

In a separate action, police recovered 756 quarters of illicit liquor in the last 24 hours. A total of 12 cases under the Delhi Excise Act have been registered, and 12 people, including two women, have been apprehended, the DCP said.

Three cases under the NDPS Act were also registered, and 260g of ganja were recovered. Three people were held and two cases were lodged at Mangolpuri police station.