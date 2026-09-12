Delhi traffic curbs on 35 plus roads on Saturday as BRICS Summit triggers VIP, VVIP movements

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police announced traffic diversions and restrictions from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on Friday due to VIP and VVIP movements linked to the BRICS Summit 2026, and advised commuters to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from September 12 to 13, with traffic restrictions on more than 35 roads and diversions at 22 points during VIP and VVIP movements, as per a public traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The affected roads include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Rajendra Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Traffic moving towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg at Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk will not be allowed, with vehicles diverted towards BSZ Marg and IP Marg or Delhi Gate. Similar diversions will be enforced at Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk and other points. Restrictions will also affect routes around Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Connaught Place and Patel Chowk, among others.