DUSU polls take shape as ABVP, NSUI, AISA-SFI announce panels

NEW DELHI: With the withdrawal window closing on Friday, the contest for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026–27 has crystallised, as the ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance announced their central panels and stepped up outreach across campuses.

The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

The organisation said its campaign will foreground campus infrastructure, academic quality, women’s safety and a more accountable students’ union. It will also continue to push the issue of safe accommodation through its ‘Aakhir Kab Tak?’ campaign in the aftermath of the Satya Niketan building collapse, which has dominated student discourse of late.

The AISA-SFI alliance has projected a movement-led slate, nominating Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B. Parijaat for joint secretary. Raturi, a prominent campus activist, has been associated with protests on sexual harassment and caste discrimination issues.

Shikhar, who joined student mobilisation following the NEET-UG controversy, has been active in protest politics. Deskyong, a postgraduate student of mathematics and former Ramjas College students’ union office-bearer, brings prior organisational experience, while Parijaat, a literature student, has been engaged in academic and cultural initiatives and campaigns around access to physical classes.

The NSUI, announcing its panel at its national headquarters, named Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Choudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.