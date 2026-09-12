Delhi

Forest officer, wife charged for Rs 75.4-crore funds fraud

The agency alleged that IFoS officer Naveen Srivastava conspired to misappropriate CREST funds and receive illegal gratification, naming his wife’s company Vipam Consultancy as an accused.
CBI chargesheets ex-Chandigarh CREST CEO, wife over alleged ₹75.4-crore fund misappropriation
CBI chargesheets ex-Chandigarh CREST CEO, wife over alleged ₹75.4-crore fund misappropriationPhoto | PTI
Sumit Kumar Singh
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against an IFoS officer who served as CEO of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology -Promotion Society (CREST) and his wife for alleged misappropriation of Rs 75.4 crore of government funds from IDFC First Bank accounts, the agency said on Friday.

The federal probing agency has also named Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd as an accused. The wife of the accused, Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Naveen Srivastava, served as director of the company, as per the agency. The funds were allegedly misappropriated from CREST accounts with IDFC First Bank.

The total quantum of the fraud in the case is Rs 75.4 crore.

During his tenure as CREST CEO, Srivastava entered into a criminal conspiracy and allegedly misappropriated society funds and received illegal gratification by indulging in criminal misconduct as a public servant.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the BNS, as well as bribery, criminal misconduct and abetment under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

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