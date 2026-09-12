Haryana rights panel flags recurring Gurugram waterlogging, inadequate drainage and civic issues

NEW DELHI: The Haryana Human Rights Commission this week has expressed concern over the recurring waterlogging in Gurugram and other civic issues, including traffic, disruption of essential services and inadequate drainage, causing difficulties for public and school-going children.

Taking suo motu cognisance of various newspaper reports published in August, the Commission heard the matter. The bench observed that the situation brought out in the news reports was not a temporary problem but reflected a recurring situation of urban flooding and inadequate civic infrastructure in several areas of Gurugram.

The commission observed that considerable rainfall was recorded in Gurugram on August 24, and, according to the District Administration, approximately 75 mm of rainfall was recorded on that day.

The heavy rainfall resulted in widespread waterlogging at several places in Gurugram.