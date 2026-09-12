HC seeks Centre, city government's response on plea to constitute Delhi Waqf Board

NEW DELHI: The High Court has sought a response from the Centre and others on a petition to constitute the Delhi Waqf Board.

Justice Anish Dayal issued notice to the governments on a petition, which sought to complete the statutory process for the constitution of the board in accordance with the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The petition claimed that after the expiry of the tenure of the last Delhi Waqf Board in August 2023, “no steps have been taken by authorities concerned for the constitution of a fresh Board.” It claimed that an administrator was appointed in January 2024 by the government, but the board was yet to be constituted despite a statutory mandate, it was argued.

In a September 8 order, the judge granted four weeks to the Centre and city government to file their replies. The court will further hear the matter on December 10.