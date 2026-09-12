MCD continues demolition drive across Delhi, undertakes 33 actions on Sept 12

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws across all 12 zones of the city on Saturday.

As part of the drive, 33 demolition actions were undertaken across the 12 zones. Five properties were also sealed and 29 show-cause notices issued for violations of building norms and other applicable provisions.

The civic body had carried out a similar enforcement drive on Friday, during which 25 properties were demolished and four others sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

On Saturday, major demolition action was carried out in Nehru Vihar and Gandhi Vihar in the North Zone, particularly against dangerous buildings. In the North West Zone, action was taken in Sector 3, Rohini, where an RCC panel constructed over a room on the terrace of the third floor was demolished and its reinforcement cut using a gas cutter. Further action was taken in Vijay Vihar and Sectors 15 and 16 of Rohini.

In the South Zone, enforcement action was carried out in Satbari and Sainik Farms. In the North East Zone, action was taken in Bhajanpura, Som Bazaar, South Gamri, East Rohtas Nagar and Shahdara. In the South West Zone, demolition action was undertaken in Dwarka and Kakrola.

In the West Zone, action was carried out in Tihar Village, Rajouri Garden Extension and Paschim Vihar, while the Central Zone saw enforcement action in Jogabai Extension and Jamia Nagar.

As part of its continued enforcement and regulatory drive, the MCD has also conducted a comprehensive field survey of paying guest (PG) accommodation buildings across Delhi.

So far, around 2,251 buildings where PG facilities are operational have been identified, accommodating approximately 47,000 occupants.

The Corporation is consolidating the details gathered during the field survey and will take necessary action in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

The MCD reiterated that strict enforcement action will continue against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and other violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws. Regular inspections and necessary action are being carried out to ensure compliance with building regulations and safeguard public safety.