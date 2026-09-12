Rain lashes Delhi, IMD says wet spell likely till Sept 13

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain lashed several parts of the city on Friday, accompanied by strong winds, as the maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal.

The weather office has forecast more rain for the next few days, with moderate showers likely at several places and heavy rain in some areas. The wet spell is expected to continue through September 13.

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and vicinity is driving rainfall across northern and central India. With a trough stretching from UP and Jharkhand, the city is receiving rainfall after a brief break.

Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal, while Lodi Road recorded 34 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal. The city’s base station, Safdarjung, received 1.5 mm of rainfall on Friday. Palam recorded 4.2 mm, Lodi Road 2.2 mm, Ridge 10.6 mm and Ayanagar 10 mm rainfall during the period. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert earlier in the day, warning that several areas could receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

The AQI stood at 122, in the “moderate” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and vicinity is driving rainfall across northern and central India. With the monsoon trough stretching from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, the city is receiving rainfall after a brief break.