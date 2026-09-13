CISF foils Rs 2.4 crore gold smuggling bid at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: An international passenger was caught trying to smuggle nearly 1.6 kg of gold worth about Rs 2.4 crore by concealing it in his undergarment at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said.

The passenger was travelling from Jeddah to Dhaka via Delhi when CISF personnel intercepted him during routine security checks on Saturday evening.

According to the CISF, security staff noticed three oval-shaped capsules concealed in the passenger's groin area during frisking.

“During routine frisking, CISF staff on security duty observed three oval-shaped capsules concealed in the groin area of the passenger's undergarment. Acting promptly on this observation, the capsules were isolated for examination, which revealed a gold-like substance inside,” the CISF said.

Customs officials examined the recovered material and found it weighed about 1.597 kg.

“The passenger, along with the recovered capsules, was handed over to Customs officials at the airport for further legal action as per due process,” the statement added.

The CISF said smugglers are using increasingly innovative methods to conceal gold and other contraband.

“Frisking and screening procedures at IGIA are carried out with close attention to detail, and personnel are regularly sensitised to emerging patterns of concealment used by smugglers, including concealment on the person.”