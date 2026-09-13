Delhi Corporation continues drive on demolition, sealing

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws across all 12 zones on Saturday.

As part of the drive, 33 demolition actions were undertaken, while five properties were sealed and 29 show-cause notices were issued. On Friday, 25 properties were demolished and four sealed. Major action on Saturday was carried out in Nehru Vihar and Gandhi Vihar against dangerous buildings. In Rohini, an RCC panel constructed over a room on the terrace of the third floor was demolished and its reinforcement cut using a gas cutter.

Action was also undertaken in several areas, including Satbari, Sainik Farms, Bhajanpura, Shahdara, Dwarka, Kakrola, Tihar Village, Rajouri Garden Extension, Paschim Vihar and Jamia Nagar.