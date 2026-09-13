Delhi L-G approves health scheme for construction workers

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu approved the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme for registered building and other construction workers and their eligible dependent family members, a statement issued on Saturday said. The scheme was earlier approved by CM Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Cabinet.

According to the statement, “Under the scheme, every registered construction worker and their eligible spouse will receive an annual health check-up, along with cashless outpatient consultation, diagnostics, medicines and inpatient treatment through a network of empanelled hospitals functioning at CGHS rates.”

The scheme will cover emergency treatment, occupational diseases, chronic illnesses, specialised care, maternal healthcare and rehabilitation, with treatment available up to Rs 2 lakh per beneficiary annually, subject to an overall family limit of Rs 10 lakh a year, it said.

“In the event of a worksite accident or medical emergency, beneficiaries may also avail treatment at the nearest non-empanelled hospital, which will be deemed provisionally empanelled for the limited duration of such treatment,” the statement read.

Set up in 2002, the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is an autonomous statutory body that registers construction workers and administers welfare schemes for them from the cess collected from construction employers.