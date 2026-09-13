E-rickshaw driver stabbed to death in New Delhi; family blocks road with body

NEW DELHI: Scores of people blocked a road in outer-north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday with the body of an e-rickshaw driver, who was allegedly stabbed to death by assailants, police said.

According to police, unidentified bike-borne men attacked 25-year-old Abhishek. The accused fled the scene after stabbing him, police said.

“Following the incident, family members and locals gathered on Sunday and kept Abhishek's body on a road, blocking traffic and demanding justice for him. Senior police officers, including the outernorth Delhi additional deputy commissioner of police, reached the spot and spoke to the protesting family members. The officers assured the family that proper action would be taken in the case, following which the relatives agreed to take the body for cremation,” police said.

According to victim’s family members, Abhishek was the sole bread-earner. He was married and did not have any children.

Victim’s father Shobharam Prajapati alleged that after the stabbing, “no one came forward to help my son, who was lying on the ground, bleeding profusely and gasping for life.”

"When I got the call, I asked the caller to take my son to a private hospital. I also assured them that I would pay the amount, but he was taken to a government hospital, and he died due to too much blood loss," Prajapati said.

Police said that multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved in the killing.

"A case has been registered. The victim died due to excessive blood loss after being stabbed. We have formed multiple teams and procured the CCTV footage of the incident. Police teams got important leads about the accused, and they will be arrested soon," police said.

Police said that CCTV footage from the area are being examined and people are being questioned to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the accused.