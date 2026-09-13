Six jump from building to escape fire in Delhi, injured

NEW DELHI: Six people, including women and children, were injured after they jumped from a building in panic when a fire broke out in an adjacent godown-cum-factory in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Sunday, a police official said.

Another fire broke out at a godown storing wooden items in east Delhi’s Dallupura area on Sunday, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A Delhi Fire Service officer was hospitalised after inhaling smoke while dousing the flames, police said.

In the Swaroop Nagar fire, the fire broke out on the ground and first floors of a factory manufacturing judo dresses and boxing gloves. According to police, no one was inside the premises when the fire broke out. However, panic spread among people in the building adjacent to the factory, prompting six persons, including women and children, to jump from the building, resulting in injuries, police said. Police added that all the injured persons were shifted to hospitals and were out of danger.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, it received a call regarding the blaze at 11:05 am, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It added that the fire has now been completely extinguished by the fire tenders. Further details of the fire and extent of damage were being ascertained, Police said, adding that they were also verifying details of those injured.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a godown storing wooden items in east Delhi’s Dallupura area on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said. Officials said a call was received regarding the fire at 3.29 pm, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police said Station Officer Sunil Sagar was rushed to LBS Hospital in an ambulance after he inhaled smoke during the firefighting operation.