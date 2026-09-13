Two fire incidents broke out in New Delhi; six injured after jumping from building in panic

NEW DELHI: Six people, including women and children, were injured after they jumped from a building in panic when a fire broke out in an adjacent godown-cum-factory in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on Sunday, police said.

Another fire broke out at a godown storing wooden items in east Delhi's Dallupura area on Sunday, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, though no one has received any burn injuries so far, they said.

In the Swaroop Nagar fire, the fire broke out on the ground and first floors of a factory manufacturing judo dresses and boxing gloves.

According to police, no one was inside the premises when the fire broke out. "However, panic spread among people in the building adjacent to the factory, prompting six persons, including women and children, to jump from the building, resulting in injuries," police said.

Police added that all the injured persons were shifted to hospitals and were out of danger.