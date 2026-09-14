730 held in five months as Delhi govt steps up action on illegal liquor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Excise Department has stepped up enforcement efforts to curb the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor in the city. Between April and August 2026, the department registered 725 FIRs and arrested 730 people in cases involving the sale and transportation of illegal liquor.

According to the Excise Department, during the corresponding period from April to August in the financial year 2025-26, it registered 315 FIRs and arrested 312 people. During this period, 112 vehicles were seized and around one lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.

Enforcement activities have increased during the same period this year. Between April and August 2026, 725 FIRs were registered and 730 people were arrested in cases involving the sale and transportation of illegal liquor. During this period, 197 vehicles carrying illegal liquor were seized and around 2.20 lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government was following a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade. The government is working on a new excise policy aimed at strengthening public safety, ensuring responsible regulation of the liqur trade, maintaining quality and increasing government revenue.