730 held in five months as Delhi govt steps up action on illegal liquor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Excise Department has stepped up enforcement efforts to curb the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor in the city. Between April and August 2026, the department registered 725 FIRs and arrested 730 people in cases involving the sale and transportation of illegal liquor.
According to the Excise Department, during the corresponding period from April to August in the financial year 2025-26, it registered 315 FIRs and arrested 312 people. During this period, 112 vehicles were seized and around one lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.
Enforcement activities have increased during the same period this year. Between April and August 2026, 725 FIRs were registered and 730 people were arrested in cases involving the sale and transportation of illegal liquor. During this period, 197 vehicles carrying illegal liquor were seized and around 2.20 lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government was following a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade. The government is working on a new excise policy aimed at strengthening public safety, ensuring responsible regulation of the liqur trade, maintaining quality and increasing government revenue.
She said the government’s priority was to ensure availability of legal liquor during festivals so that Delhi residents do not face any inconvenience, while also effectively curbing the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor. Strict action against those violating the law will continue.
Action is also being taken against violations of rules at licensed premises. In such cases, seven FIRs have been registered, and action has been taken to seal the bars, impose fines on those violating the rules and initiate other legal proceedings.
The Excise Department said enforcement activities would be stepped up further in view of the upcoming festive season in Delhi. The department aims to take strict action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade while also ensuring the availability of liquor through legal channels in the city. To this end, the supply of bonded liquor will be ensured through retail outlets operated by government corporations.