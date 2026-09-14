Flying high, feeling blue

The cockpit is not a 9-to-5 office

The irregular hours are among the less visible challenges of the profession. “The most difficult thing would be odd hours, less rest, different time zones, not being able to socialise as much with your friends,” says Bengaluru-based pilot Marc Dhillon. For cargo pilot Danish, also from Bengaluru, night flying has meant adjusting to a routine where weekends and holidays do not always remain his own. Christmas and New Year, he says, can become just another working day.

The schedule can also make maintaining relationships and a social life difficult, as pilots constantly move between early mornings, late nights and time away from home. For pilot Dhruv, a life outside aviation is just as important. “If you don't have hobbies and a life beyond flying, your identity will be lost into being just a pilot,” he says.

When personal life stays outside the cockpit

The demands are not only physical. Pilots also have to manage their emotions while operating an aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers. “There may be times when I may not be in the right zone, but I cannot let that take over my head and compromise the safety of the aircraft and the passengers,” Pasricha says. For Dhillon, the expectation is equally straightforward: personal problems have to be left outside the cockpit door.

The recent aviation incidents have made that responsibility feel more immediate for some pilots. Danish says the Ahmedabad crash affected him personally. “The pilots did what they could till the end”, he says. For someone who spends his working life in an aircraft, he says, it is difficult not to think about the pressure faced by pilots when something goes wrong, and decisions have to be made within seconds.